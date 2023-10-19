Sex assault charges laid against volunteer for group helping people with disabilities

A volunteer for an organization that cares for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities has been charged with sexual assault and sexually exploiting a person with a disability, Ottawa police say.

Charles Bain, 76, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexually exploiting a person with a disability, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The alleged offences happened between May and September of this year, police said, while he was volunteering.

Police did not name the organization.

Bain was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

Investigators with the sexual assault and child abuse unit believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.