Former Carleton Ravens basketball star charged with sexual assault

A 22-year-old Ottawa man who played basketball for the Carleton University Ravens is facing charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and more following an incident in the spring, police say.

On April 7, the man met a 23-year-old woman at a bar in the ByWard Market area, "where he plied her with alcohol and drugs," Ottawa police alleged in a news release issued Friday.

He then took her to an address in the city's west end and sexually assaulted her while she drifted in and out of consciousness, police said.

She was then put in a taxi and driven home.

Edward Ekiyor is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, and overcoming resistance to commit an offence.

Ekiyor was named tournament MVP when the Ravens won the Canadian university men's basketball championship in March.

Investigators believe there could be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).