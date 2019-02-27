3 men charged with drugging and sexually assaulting women

Gatineau police have charged three men with sexual assault, alleging that one of the men would use dating apps to contact the victims.

Michel Giroux, 26, Simon Lavoie, 27 and Hasan Demirovic, 31, were charged Wednesday with sexual assault and using a substance with the intent of committing an offence.

Three victims came forward in 2018 with similar stories of being sexually assaulted by someone they had met online, according to a statement released by police.

In all three cases, the police said Giroux would contact the victims on the dating apps Tinder and Bumble, using his true identity.

He would then invite the victim to his house or a friend's house where he would introduce them to one of the other two men.

After consuming some alcohol, victims reported feeling extremely intoxicated — to the point of paralysis — after which the men would perform sexual acts on the victim without consent.

Police believe the accused men used a drug called Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) — an odourless drug when in liquid form that can cause loss of inhibition, feelings of extreme intoxication, amnesia, and loss of consciousness.

In addition to the other two charges, Giroux was also charged with distributing intimate photos without consent.

The three men appeared in court on Wednesday.

Gatineau police believe that there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to contact investigators by calling 819-243-2346, extension 6040.