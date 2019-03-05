Bekah D'Aoust has publication ban removed in sexsomnia case

A rape survivor in a sexsomnia case is stepping forward after a court repealed the publication ban on her name.

Bekah D'Aoust, 31, posted a statement online on Monday after a court in Brockville, Ont., lifted the ban.

CBC News, who had previously interviewed D'Aoust while concealing her identity, has also independently confirmed the ban had been lifted.

"For eight years part of my identity has been taken away from me. You have all known me as a victim, but today I am more than that. I am a wife, I am a daughter, I am a sister," she said.

"I am extremely proud to say I am also a survivor, and I hope in the future that I become an advocate."

Ryan Hartman has been twice convicted of sexually assaulting D'Aoust.

Both in an initial trial and in an appeal heard last year, the court found that Hartman had pulled down her pants and anally penetrated her while she was asleep on an air mattress at a house party.

Appeal underway

During the appeal, Hartman's lawyers argued he suffered from sexsomnia, had been asleep at the time of the assault and was unaware of what he was doing.

A judge rejected that defence and found Hartman guilty, but he then launched another challenge: a "Jordan" appeal arguing his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

In addition to repealing the publication ban, court heard arguments on that issue on Monday.

A decision is expected later this month.

The assault took place in 2011 and D'Aoust said it is time for this long ordeal to come to an end.

"I need to move on with my life. I need closure," she said.

D'Aoust said she hopes going forward she can be a voice for other survivors.

"We need to stick together and we need to speak up, otherwise this is just going to keep happening."