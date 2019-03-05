Judge rejects Jordan application in sexsomnia case

The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at a house party in 2011 is going ahead after a last-ditch attempt to have the case thrown out has been dismissed.

Ryan Hartman has twice been convicted of sexually assaulting Bekah D'Aoust.

After an initial trial in 2012 and a successful appeal, a second trial found Hartman had pulled down her pants and anally penetrated her while she was asleep on an air mattress at a house party.

Hartman's lawyers argued he suffered from sexsomnia, had been asleep at the time of the assault, and was unaware of what he was doing.

A judge rejected that defence and found Hartman guilty once again, but he launched another challenge, arguing his right to a trial in a reasonable timeframe had been violated.

Ontario Court Justice Kimberly Moore rejected that argument in a Brockville, Ont., courtroom Wednesday morning and Hartman's sentencing hearing began.

He appeared emotionless after the judge rejected the Jordan application. His parents and fiancée, who were in court with him, also did not appear surprised.

'You've showed me no remorse'

D'Aoust then addressed the court with a victim impact statement.

"You've showed me no remorse and today you will face the consequences," she said.

"Your sentence is yours and mine is mine. My sentence is for life. I will live with these scars for an eternity. But my sentence will help others. I will do what I can to help piece together other people's lives.

"Today I am free. You will no longer have a hold on my life."

Hartman declined to address the court, but his fiancée said she's worried they'll lose their home if Hartman is incarcerated and unable to work. His defence lawyer said the fiancée has health problems from a vehicle collision.

Hartman's mother, a widow, said she relies on her son to care for her and asked for some kind of alternative to imprisonment.

Defence asks for house arrest

Arguing it was an isolated incident and out of Hartman's character, the defence is asking for half his sentence to be served under house arrest and the other half under a strict curfew.

The Crown argued for a sentence of at least 18 months and probation lasting three to five years because of the significant, ongoing impact on D'Aoust.

Both sides agreed Hartman should get credit at time-and-a-half for the 33 days he's spent in custody.

The judge said she hopes to deliver a sentence once court resumes at about 2 p.m.