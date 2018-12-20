Vast majority of Ottawa parents back 2015 sex-ed curriculum, survey shows

The vast majority of Ottawa-area residents who took part in the first day of province-wide consultations want the 2015 sex-ed curriculum taught in schools, according to data obtained by CBC through a freedom of information request.

The data provides a snapshot of responses to the Ontario government's ForTheParents.ca website.

Nearly 95 per of respondents from the Ottawa area said they were happy with the most recent version of the sex-ed curriculum, with many characterizing Premier Doug Ford's move to repeal it as detrimental to students.

The respondents identified themselves as parents from both public and Catholic school boards in the Ottawa area.

An 'atrocious decision'

Several parents expressed concern that removing certain items from the 2015 curriculum could lead to bullying.

"I feel that we would be doing our children a huge disservice if we reverted back to the old curriculum," wrote one parent of a student with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB). "Student[s] will [know] about sex anyway. I prefer that my child learns appropriate material at an appropriate age and I trust that my children's teacher will have the professional judgment to do this."

Another OCDSB parent expressed concern their child would no longer be taught consent, diversity, respect and accurate health information.

"[It's] truly despicable, and I'm working in my community to organize around this atrocious decision," the parent wrote.

1998 plan lacking, critics say

The ForTheParents.ca website was launched in August after Ford promised to quash the sex-ed curriculum brought in by the previous Liberal government. He replaced it with the 1998 curriculum until a new one can be created.

Critics have pointed out that the old lesson plan fails to address such issues as gender identity, consent and cyber-safety.

Earlier this week, Ford claimed the responses to the online survey had been skewed by "certain groups."

Education Minister Lisa Thompson answers questions at Queen's Park Wednesday about the initial results of her government's public consultations. (CBC)

CBC News received a total of 2,502 responses submitted during the government-run website's first day. Of the 190 responses from the Ottawa area, 180 were in support of bringing the 2015 curriculum back, while only three respondents said they were for the 1998 curriculum. Seven comments dealt with unrelated issues.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said it's pleased with the level of diversity among respondents, as well as the quality of their responses. The ministry said it's now in the process of evaluating every single submission, which will help it decide on the curriculum for the 2019-20 school year.