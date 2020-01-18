Police rearrest sex assault suspect mistakenly set free
A sexual assault suspect who somehow escaped custody following a court appearance in Ottawa last week has been taken back into custody, police say.
Canada-wide warrant had been issued for 22-year-old Brendon Spurrell
Brendon Spurrell, 22, was being detained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre on charges including assault and sexual assault.
He was mistakenly released Jan. 10 after a court appearance.
In a tweet, the Ottawa Police Service said Spurrell had been taken back into custody Friday night.
After his inadvertent release, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said the ministry was working closely with its justice-sector partners to investigate what happened.
A Canada-wide search warrant was issued for Spurrell, although Ottawa police believed he was still in the city.