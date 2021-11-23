Ottawa's new sewage storage system malfunctions causing small spill

Two tunnels designed to keep sewage from spilling into the Ottawa River have malfunctioned and caused a small spill, less than a year after they went into service.

The tunnels, with a price tag of $232 million, were opened last year on Nov. 20. They were part of the city's 2010 plan to keep surface runoff and wastewater from flowing untreated into the Ottawa River during very wet weather.

Last week, they were being used to store sewage while maintenance work was done at Robert O. Pickard Environmental Centre, the city's sewage treatment facility, according to a memo from Marilyn Journeaux, the city's director of water services.

The large sewage storage tunnels run 6.2 kilometres in total, with 15 underground chambers capable of holding up to 18 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of sewage.

One tunnel runs east-west from LeBreton Flats to New Edinburgh, intersecting another that runs north-south along Kent Street from the Queensway to behind the Supreme Court of Canada.

Last Tuesday, the instrument that measures sewage levels in the Stanley Park shaft malfunctioned and the tunnels were filled past capacity.

City staff were monitoring the system and were able to stop the overflow quickly, Journeaux wrote in the memo.

The wastewater spilled in three locations: Stanley Avenue and Keefer Street, Booth Street and Wellington Street and on Kent Street.

A total of 306 cubic metres spilled at the three locations — a volume which represents about 0.1 per cent of the daily volume treated at the sewage treatment facility on a typical day, the city said.

The city is investigating what went wrong in order to prevent similar issues in future, Journeaux wrote.

The spill was reported to the Ontario Ministry of Environment.