No 'feasible' solution to sewage overflow from Ottawa storms

When Ottawa was hit by more than 75 millimetres of rain last week it filled a $232 million sewage tunnel, sending nearly 316 million litres of raw sewage into the Ottawa River.

Unfortunately, it's not unexpected or unusual.

"It was always known that if there were very large storms the city would be faced with a choice of either flooding sewage into people's basements or into the river," explained Dianne Saxe, a former environmental commissioner and the last person to hold that provincial post.

Saxe argues this issue can — and must — be handled better, "because the storms are going to get worse and worse."

But at least one environmental engineer argues that rebuilding infrastructure to handle these exceptional weather events would cost billions and take decades.

Legacy of 'sewergate' looms large

Data released by the City of Ottawa shows this was the most sewage to overflow from the Combined Sewer Storage Tunnel since it was launched in 2020.

The massive infrastructure upgrade addressed problems that saw millions of litres of sewage flushed into the river, and netted Ottawa more than $500,000 in provincial fines — an event that loomed so large some dubbed it "sewergate."

"We have actually reduced it by orders of magnitude," said Jenn Drake, a leading stormwater management expert and associate professor at Carleton University's engineering department.

"When you think of the environmental implications of that polluted water that was just going directly into one of the most important rivers in Canada … we've achieved something quite significant."

Ottawa's combined sewage storage tunnel, seen here in a photo taken during construction, has given the city much more capacity to handle wastewater. But it has a limit. (City of Ottawa)

The introduction of the tunnel, which reportedly has the same capacity as 18 Olympic-size pools, addressed a historic issue with the combined sewer systems in old Ottawa neighbourhoods, which were not built for current volumes.

The issue stems from both population growth and the changing climate, with Ottawa expecting more major rain events.

A 'disgusting' problem: Saxe

Saxe, now a Toronto city councillor, described the consequences of last week's overflow in a single word: disgusting.

"You're talking about human poop washing up on the beaches, contaminating the fish, contaminating the sediment, everything that lives in the water, everyone who might want to swim in the water or sail on the water," she went on to say.

"It's filth. And it's dangerous filth that spreads disease."

Saxe has been raising a stink over the environmental issue since 2018, when she released a report urging every municipality with combined sewer systems to act.

From what she can tell, none of the more than 50 municipalities she flagged have done away with them.

The problem is far from simple, according to Drake, who says "it is not feasible, affordable, practical" to build a system incapable of being overwhelmed.

"There often isn't the space left," she said. "We've got power, we've got our communications infrastructure, we have transport infrastructure. We have a lot of stuff already happening underground that it would take billions of dollars and probably decades to actually separate that stormwater infrastructure."

The City of Ottawa said it was unable to provide an interview with a member of staff to explain the system's limitations, but provided an emailed statement attributed to Marilyn Journeaux, director of water services, which said it operated "as expected" during last Thursday's storm.

Experts point to other solutions

That doesn't mean the city has no options.

Drake pointed to a Toronto bylaw that made green roofs mandatory for all new large buildings, the first North American city to do so. It's a move that fits with the "sponge city" concept, which sees the addition of natural elements that can absorb rainwater.

"We can work with the infrastructure that we have … the legacy infrastructure that we're stuck with," she said. "But try and find that with whatever new infrastructure and new growth that we have, we aren't exasperating the problem."

Another option is wrapping sewer pipes in waterproof membranes to ensure leaky pipes aren't making more water flow into the sanitation system than necessary.

Jennifer Drake is an associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Carleton University. (Submitted by Jennifer Drake)

Saxe suggested the addition of a stormwater area charge that sees landowners pay the city a fee per metre of hard, water resistant surface like parking lots.

But she disagrees that the infrastructure solution is out of the question.

"We do know how to fix it. It's the result of old, penny-pinching decisions," she said.

"There are ways to resolve it, but they take money and they take effort by everybody."