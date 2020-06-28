Floods, tree-snapping winds leave eastern Ontarians cleaning up

Some residents of eastern Ontario were left cleaning up after heavy rain and thunderstorms blew through parts of the region Saturday evening.

William Morris said several trees came crashing down at Lower Beverly Lake Park, the campground he operates southwest of the Township of Rideau Lakes.

One tree, Morris said, smashed into a trailer, while another fell onto a parked truck at the campground. Others ended up blocking roads.

No one was hurt, however.

"It was certainly severe to the point where you couldn't see, you know, across the regular roadway within the park to see your neighbour's trailer," Morris said.

'Just one more thing for 2020'

The flash storm, which lasted about 15 minutes, darkened the skies so much that the park's street lights turned on, Morris said.

One camper's weather gauges said the park was hit with about nine centimetres of water, he said.

"It was like a whiteout from a winter-storm-sort-of-thing. Nothing that we've ever seen before," Morris said.

"Just one more thing for 2020 to go down in the memory books."

Further south in Kingston, Ont., the thunderstorms caused some streets to flood.

According to Environment Canada data, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening, thunderstorms, rain and wind with gusts of up to 28 kilometres per hour blew through the city.

Lombardy Street resident Dave Tuepah said his driveway was partially submerged under the water.

"Others down the street weren't so lucky — especially if they had their cars on the street. It was far too late to attempt to move them," Tuepah said via Twitter.

He said it took approximately two hours for the water to fully recede from Lombardy Street.