Thunderstorm watches, warnings in place for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect in eastern Ontario and Western Quebec for Monday afternoon and evening.

At about 4:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Rapides-des-Joachims area.

About five minutes later, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Barry's Bay-Killaloe and an earlier warning in Bancroft was downgraded to a watch.

The agency said meteorologists were tracking storms moving through eastern Ontario and western Quebec capable of producing very strong gusts of wind, nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Ottawa and Gatineau, but about 30 minutes later those warnings were downgraded to watches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place throughout much of the region.

The watches say conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms in the afternoon and evening that can produce wind gusts near 90 km/h, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rains of 30 to 50 millimetres.

"Thunderstorms may briefly become severe as they move across the region," the watches state.