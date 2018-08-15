Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Ottawa's south end.

The weather agency issued the alert at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday for Richmond, Metcalfe and Ottawa South.

Storms could develop in the afternoon producing strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said.

A more severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for Kingston, Gananoque, Belleville and Bancroft.

By 5 p.m., between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain had already fallen in Kingston, the weather agency said.