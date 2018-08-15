Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south Ottawa

Skip to Main Content
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Ottawa's south end.

Strong wind, heavy rain and hail possible Wednesday afternoon

Environment Canada issued the thunderstorm watch for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon. (The Canadian Press)

The weather agency issued the alert at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday for Richmond, Metcalfe and Ottawa South.

Storms could develop in the afternoon producing strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain, Environment Canada said.

A more severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for Kingston, Gananoque, Belleville and Bancroft.

By 5 p.m., between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain had already fallen in Kingston, the weather agency said.

