Thunderstorm warnings, watches issued across region
Storms could bring torrential downpours and even tornadoes
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of eastern Ontario, while other places in the region and parts of western Quebec are under severe thunderstorm watches.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, warnings were in effect for Kingston, Ont., Smiths Falls, Ont., Lanark County, and Bancroft, Ont.
Watches have been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall, Ont., and Maniwaki, Que.
The weather agency is warning the thunderstorms could bring torrential downpours of up to 50 millimetres of rain in under an hour, along with wind gusts around 100 km/h.
There is also a risk of tornadoes, flash flooding, and hail. People are asked to take cover if there is threatening weather.
Ottawa already had two house fires linked to lightning strikes Sunday morning.
The thunderstorms are set to weaken before moving further east by Sunday evening, the weather agency said.
