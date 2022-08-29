Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Severe thunderstorm warnings end for Ottawa

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa Monday, with the possibility of winds potentially gusting up to 90 km/h and pea to dime-size hail. 

Meteorologists tracked the thunderstorm coming in from the west

Clouds loom large over the Rideau Canal and the Château Laurier hotel in Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2019. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

Meteorologists watched the line of thunderstorms moving in from the west toward Ottawa. 

The weather agency cautioned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, but even without a tornado forming strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees. 

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

