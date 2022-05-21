Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Ottawa region
Thunderstorms capable of producing 130 km/h winds and toonie-sized hail could hit the Ottawa area Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada says.
Toonie-sized hail, powerful winds could hit city: Environment Canada
The weather agency has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for a swath of eastern Ontario that includes the nation's capital and communities to the south and west.
As of 3:18 p.m., a line of storms from roughly Denbigh, Ont., to Calabogie, Ont., was moving northeast at roughly 90 km/h, Environment Canada said.
A tornado could also be possible, the agency said, calling the storm a "dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation" in its warning.
Other parts of the region are also under thunderstorm watches.