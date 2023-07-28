Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ottawa
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday evening, just hours after an earlier hailstorm hit the region.
Warning issued shortly after 6 p.m.
As of about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the area of Ottawa North-Kanata-Orléans was under the severe thunderstorm warning while the area of Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe was under a severe thunderstorm watch.
A major hailstorm also hit the region earlier Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, while warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.
The line of thunderstorms moving through the area is capable of producing toonie-sized hail, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, Environment Canada said.
The agency recommended people seek cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.