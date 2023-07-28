Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Ottawa-Gatineau area Friday evening.

As of about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the area of Ottawa North-Kanata-Orléans was under the severe thunderstorm warning while the area of Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe was under a severe thunderstorm watch.

A major hailstorm also hit the region earlier Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, while warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.

The line of thunderstorms moving through the area is capable of producing toonie-sized hail, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind, Environment Canada said.

The agency recommended people seek cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.