Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Environment Canada upgraded its severe thunderstorm watch to a warning at 2:44 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the Low-Wakefield area and the Fort William-Shawville area.

The agency warns it is tracking a storm capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel-size hail.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.