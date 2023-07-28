Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Warning issued at 2:44 p.m.
Environment Canada upgraded its severe thunderstorm watch to a warning at 2:44 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the Low-Wakefield area and the Fort William-Shawville area.
The agency warns it is tracking a storm capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel-size hail.
Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.