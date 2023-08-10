Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Environment Canada warns of line of storms that could hit area from midday to evening
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
The agency warned Thursday a line of storms could hit the area from around midday into the evening.
The storms could bring high winds with the potential for tornadoes, toonie-size hail and up to 40 millimetres of rain.
The following areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings:
- Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe.
- Westport-Charleston Lake.
- Plevna-Sharbot Lake-Western Lanark County.
- Tamworth-Sydenham-South Frontenac.
- Smiths Falls-Perth-Eastern Lanark County.
- Lièvre River.
- Low-Wakefield.
- Papineau-Labelle Reserve.
- Papineauville-Chénéville.
The rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec are under severe thunderstorm watches.
Environment Canada issues watches when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, while warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.