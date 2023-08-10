Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

The agency warned Thursday a line of storms could hit the area from around midday into the evening.

The storms could bring high winds with the potential for tornadoes, toonie-size hail and up to 40 millimetres of rain.

The following areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings:

Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe.

Westport-Charleston Lake.

Plevna-Sharbot Lake-Western Lanark County.

Tamworth-Sydenham-South Frontenac.

Smiths Falls-Perth-Eastern Lanark County.

Lièvre River.

Low-Wakefield.

Papineau-Labelle Reserve.

Papineauville-Chénéville.

The rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec are under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada issues watches when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, while warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.