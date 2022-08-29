Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, with the possibility of winds potentially gusting up to 90 km/h and pea to dime-size hail.

Meteorologists are tracking the line of thunderstorms moving in from the west towards Ottawa.

A thunderstorm watch was issued for Gatineau at 5:21 p.m., but so far that has not been upgraded to a warning.

The weather agency cautions that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, but even without a tornado forming strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.