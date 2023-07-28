Content
Ottawa

Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Ottawa-Gatineau area

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Warning ended at 4:52 p.m.

Three people walk on a lakeside path.
People walk along Dows Lake in Ottawa July 24, 2022. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada downgraded the severe thunderstorm warning to a watch at 4:52 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for the Fort William-Shawville, Winchester-Newington and Maxville-Alexandria areas.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.

