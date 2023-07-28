Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Ottawa-Gatineau area
A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Warning ended at 4:52 p.m.
Environment Canada downgraded the severe thunderstorm warning to a watch at 4:52 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for the Fort William-Shawville, Winchester-Newington and Maxville-Alexandria areas.
Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.