Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Ottawa-Gatineau area

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Environment Canada downgraded the severe thunderstorm warning to a watch at 4:52 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for the Fort William-Shawville, Winchester-Newington and Maxville-Alexandria areas.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm, and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.