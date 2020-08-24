Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ottawa, eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of eastern Ontario including rural south Ottawa and Cornwall, Ont.

The weather agency is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that were southwest of Ottawa just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, and heading east across the region.

The storms are capable of producing heavy downpours, bringing more than 50 millimetres of rain, strong winds and nickel-size hail, the agency said.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for other parts of the region including areas of Ottawa closer to the Ottawa River, Kingston, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.

The warnings and watches come a day after another line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.