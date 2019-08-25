Pride parade 2019 may be largest in Ottawa ever, organizers say

The Capital Pride Parade is taking place Sunday afternoon to crown a full week of celebrations and activities.

Representatives from 190 groups, including community groups and businesses, are taking part in the parade this year in downtown Ottawa.

Organizers say it will be the largest Pride parade in Ottawa to date with more than 100,000 people expected to take part.

The parade starts at the corner of Bank Street and Gladstone Avenue at 1:30 p.m. It heads north along Kent Street before returning to Bank Street via Laurier Avenue.

A street fair and the parade will force the following road closures from 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25:

Somerset Street between Bank and O'Connor streets.

Bank Street between Somerset Street and Gladstone Avenue.

Feds announce funding for Capital Pride

The federal government made a funding announcement at a news conference Sunday with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

The government has promised to give up to $200,000 to Capital Pride, which will be used toward new events and programs to encourage LGBTQ tourism in Ottawa.

Davy Sabourin, the chair of Capital Pride, says the federal government's funding promise will be a big help for Capital Pride next year. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

Davy Sabourin, the chair of Capital Pride, said the money will be a big help.

"It's really going to allow us to grow as a festival, tap into new tourism markets, reach people, you know, outside of Ottawa as well," he said.

He said some of the money will be used for Winter Pride and to expand the footprint of next year's Pride week.

Watson says he's 'very proud' to take part

Mayor Jim Watson will participate in the parade for the first time as an openly gay man.

Last week, he revealed his sexual orientation in an op-ed in the Ottawa Citizen.

"This has a little more meaning for me personally. I'm really excited about it," Watson said Sunday.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson was present at a news conference by the federal government, which said it will give up to $200,000 to Capital Pride. (Yasmine Mehdi/Radio-Canada )

"I'm very very proud to be here today as an openly gay mayor and person."

This Pride festival began on Aug.18 and will end Sunday.