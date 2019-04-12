Power outage traps elevator passengers

Several people became trapped in elevators Thursday evening after a power interruption affected parts of Ottawa.

The outages occurred just after 6 p.m. in the city's downtown and south end.

In one case, six people were stuck in one elevator for several minutes. In another, one person ended up stranded for an hour.

All told, elevators at seven different locations were reported to have stalled.

Everyone was eventually freed and there were no injuries, although some of the stranded elevator passengers were "distressed" by the experience, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Stay calm

Fire department spokesperson Danielle Cardinal cautioned anyone who ends up stuck in an elevator to remain calm, and never attempt to pry open the doors.

"Sometimes people are maybe in a rush, or they feel that they really, really need to get out," Cardinal said. "And we'd like to caution them to wait for [the building's] management or firefighters to arrive."

Cardinal said stranded passengers should call the phone number posted inside the elevator, as well as calling 911.