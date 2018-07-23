Boy, 7, dies at Sandbanks Provincial Park
A seven-year-old boy died at the Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County near Picton, Ont., on Saturday, and police are investigating.
Death is not considered suspicious, OPP say
A seven-year-old boy died at the Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County near Picton, Ont., on Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating, the force said in a news release Monday.
Police could not confirm Monday how the boy died, but said his death is not considered suspicious.
The Office of the Chief Coroner was notified and an autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday.
No other details were released.