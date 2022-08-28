Woman airlifted after serious crash injures 7 people east of Ottawa

A 29-year-old woman has been airlifted to the Civic campus of the Ottawa Hospital after a serious collision in Alfred-Plantagenet township left seven people injured.

The woman was critically injured, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police were first called about the crash at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of County Road 19 and 2.

The OPP said it's still determining the cause of the crash.

The intersection has been shut down for an investigation by the Hawkesbury detachment. It's expected to open Sunday night.