3 injured after car hits deer near Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after three men were injured when their car struck a deer early Saturday morning.

Lanark County OPP were called to the crash on Rideau Ferry Drive near Echo Bay Drive, just southeast of Perth, Ont., shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the vehicle collided with a deer and then crashed into a ditch.

One of the passengers, a 26-year-old man from Perth, suffered life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 32-year-old man from the Perth area, was seriously hurt, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Paramedics took both men to hospital.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Quebec, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A section of Rideau Ferry Road was still closed Saturday afternoon while police investigated.