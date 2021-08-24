1 airlifted to hospital after crash in rural west Ottawa

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in the rural western edge of Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision between two vehicles at Sixth Line Road and Thomas A. Dolan Parkway just before 3 p.m.

One person was airlifted to The Ottawa's Hospital's Civic campus, and another was treated on scene, paramedics said.

Thomas A. Dolan Parkway is closed between Fifth Line Road/Greenland Road and Sixth Line Road/Torwood Drive, while Torwood Drive is closed at Kerscott Heights Way.