Sgt. Eric Mueller, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was fatally shot last week, will receive a private police funeral inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m. on May 11, Mueller and two of his colleagues at the Russell County detachment were called to a home on Laval Street in the village of Bourget, Ont., after someone reported hearing a gunshot, police said.

Within minutes of their arrival, all three officers were shot by someone at the home and were taken to hospital in Ottawa. Mueller died from his injuries.

Alain Bellefeuille, 39, has since been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He will return to court on Thursday — the same day as the police funeral.

The funeral is not open to the public.

The Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, will be the location of a police funeral for fallen OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Helped rescue suspect from burning vehicle

Mueller, 42, is survived by his wife and two children, according to his obituary.

He got his start in law enforcement in 2002 as a special constable for the OPP in Ottawa.

Once he became a uniformed OPP officer in 2006, he served in Grenville and then Leeds County. He earned the rank of sergeant in 2018.

People line the sidewalk in Rockland, Ont., to watch a hearse deliver Sgt. Eric Mueller's body to a funeral home on May 13. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Three years earlier, he received a special citation for bravery.

"He was recognized for working with others to physically lift a burning vehicle to remove an injured suspect," according to information released by the OPP.

"He was described by his colleagues as a strong team player who could be counted on whenever necessary."

The OPP has asked for privacy both for Mueller's grieving family and the other two officers wounded in last Thursday's shooting.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said it's too early to discuss any potential internal review of the incident, saying the service is focused on the police funeral and supporting Mueller's family.

Police motorcade over weekend

This past weekend, a police motorcade brought Mueller's body to a funeral home in Rockland.

Alain Saumure was one of the residents who watched from the sidewalks along with a long line of police officers who stood at attention.

Police await the arrival of Mueller's body at the Rockland, Ont., funeral home on Saturday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Saumure, a former bylaw officer who also signed a book of condolence, said he recently had an interaction with another of the officers injured in the shooting.

"I was speeding, but the gentleman was so nice. He gave me a warning and [it] turns out, five months later, he was involved in this shooting," said Saumure.

"That's why I'm here. Had to be here."