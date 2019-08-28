Make your own Serbian cabbage rolls

With Ottawa's annual Serbian Festival underway this Labour Day long weekend, what better time than now to learn how to make Serbian style cabbage rolls?

Longtime Serbian festival volunteer Jelena Mitric shared her recipe for this comfort food on CBC Ottawa's All In A Day this week.

The Serbian festival runs until Sept. 2.

Sarma (Cabbage rolls with sauerkraut leaves)

Filling:

1 kg of ground meat (pork, beef or mixed).

1 cup of rice (uncooked).

2 medium sized yellow onions (chopped to small pieces).

1 carrot (grated).

1 tsp of garlic.

150 grams of smoked bacon (optional).

Salt, pepper and sweet ground paprika to taste.

Addition:

1 large jar of sauerkraut cabbage leaves (contains about 18-20 leaves) or 2 whole sauerkraut cabbages.

A few bay leaves.

Smoked meat or smoked ribs.

Sour cream or plain yogurt (optional).

Preparation:

Add cooking oil to a frying pan, on medium heat, sautée chopped onions, garlic and grated carrot. Add finely chopped pieces of bacon (optional). Add the uncooked rice. Add ground meat and stir until cooked. Add salt, pepper and sweet ground paprika for taste. Take a sauerkraut leaf unfold and fill with one or two spoonfuls of filling, fold the sides of the leaf toward each other so that they meet at the centre, then roll the cabbage leaf from the end where the cabbage leaf would have been attached to the stalk, toward the thin tip of the leaf. Place the cabbage rolls in a large pot or slow cooker and while neatly arranging them in rows, add pieces of smoked meat and bay leaves in between. Pour water over the cabbage rolls, so they are all covered and place a lid on top. Cook until the sauerkraut leaves are almost see-through and tender. For the slow cooker, this could take about six hours. About three hours on the stove at medium heat. Top with sour cream or yogurt.