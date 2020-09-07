25 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 1 death in the Outaouais

Ottawa public health officials are reporting another 25 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, while one new death has been confirmed in the Outaouais.

Ottawa's case total now sits at 3,098 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, approximately 85 per cent are considered resolved.

The majority of Monday's cases, 14 out of 25, were in people over 30, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There remains 211 active cases of the illness in the nation's capital, seven fewer than last Monday.

Ten people are hospitalized, with one person in intensive care. The city's death toll remains unchanged at 267.

There are also 16 outbreaks at local institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres, OPH said.

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

New case at French Catholic school

Less than 24 hours before its students are supposed to return to school, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) is reporting a case involving one of its employees.

Staff at Collège catholique Franco-Ouest in Nepean have been notified that an employee has tested positive for the illness, according to Radio-Canada.

OPH says it's not providing details about the positive case but is locating and contacting people who were in close contact with the employee.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est says staff have been notified after an employee at one of its schools in Nepean tested positive for COVID-19. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

1st Outaouais death since June

Western Quebec's health authority announced one new death from COVID-19 on Monday, along with seven new cases.

Eleven additional cases now considered resolved, the agency said.

The last time the region recorded a death was on June 18. There have now been 901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in western Quebec and 34 deaths.

The RLS de Gatineau, which covers the city and a small part of the neighbouring municipality of L'Ange Gardien, has logged 760 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.