Ottawa's active COVID-19 cases continue to rise, up 11 since Saturday

Ottawa's number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise as health officials reported 21 newly confirmed cases of the illness Sunday.

The nation's capital now has 211 active COVID-19 cases, up 11 since Saturday, according to the most recent data from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The city's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now sits at 3,073. Of those, approximately 84 per cent are considered resolved.

The majority of Sunday's cases — 13 of 21 — were in people under 30.

Nine people are hospitalized, with one person in intensive care. There are also 18 outbreaks at local institutions such as long-term care facilities and child-care centres, OPH said.

The city's death toll remains unchanged at 267.

158 cases reported in Ontario

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported an additional 158 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the 11th day of daily provincewide case counts in triple digits.

The province confirmed two additional deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the current toll to 2,813.

A CBC News count, based on data from public health units, puts the actual toll at 2,851.