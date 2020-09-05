30 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, highest daily tally this month

Public health officials in Ottawa confirmed another 30 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the highest one-day total reported this month.

The nation's capital hasn't seen a daily case tally in the 30s since Aug. 21, when Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 36 new cases.

Half of the cases reported Saturday involve people under 30.

Since the start of the pandemic, the capital has had 3,052 confirmed cases of the illness. Of those, 2,585, or about 85 per cent, are considered resolved.

There are 200 active cases in the city, 13 more than yesterday but nine fewer than the previous Saturday.

The city's death toll remains unchanged at 267. Eight people remain hospitalized, while one person is in intensive care.

Ontario reports highest daily total since late July

The daily reports don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the numbers are made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported an additional 169 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the province's highest daily case count since July 24.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,811. A CBC News count, based on data from public health units, puts the actual toll at 2,851.

As of Saturday in western Quebec, there have been 886 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 33 deaths.