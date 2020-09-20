Daily COVID-19 total dips as OPH reports only 15 new cases

Public health officials in Ottawa reported 15 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest one-day total since the city's numbers began to surge last week.

The last time Ottawa's daily case number was this low was on Sept. 10, when Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported only 12 cases.

The highest total over the past seven days occurred Friday, when OPH confirmed 63 new cases and announced the city was in the second wave of the pandemic.

Sunday's report brings the total of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic to 3,619. Of those, 2,860 cases, or approximately 79 per cent, are considered resolved.

The city's total number of active cases now sits at 285, one more than yesterday. There are now 204 more confirmed active cases in the nation's capital compared to the same time last week.

10 now dead at West End Villa

OPH reported no new deaths Sunday, leaving that number unchanged at 274. Eleven people remain hospitalized, while two people are in intensive care.

There are also 25 outbreaks at city institutions like child-care centres and long-term care facilities — including the West End Villa care home, which announced Sunday that two more residents had died.

Ten residents have now died of COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Extendicare, which operates the home.

The now-closed Monsignor Paul Baxter Catholic School in Barrhaven is also on OPH's list of outbreaks.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board has confirmed the school will be closed for approximately 14 days after two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Ontario reports 365 new cases

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day they're made public; rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Ontario reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the province having processed 40,127 tests the day before — a new record for a single day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 69 per cent of Sunday's cases are in people under 40. The province has reported one new death from the virus, bringing the total death toll in Ontario to 2,827.

A CBC analysis, using data from local public health units, puts the actual total at 2,866 deaths as of Sunday morning, one more since the last time CBC reported this figure.

In western Quebec, meanwhile, health officials have confirmed 22 new cases since yesterday. The region has had 1,115 cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths since the pandemic began.