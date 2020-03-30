Seniors anxious as coronavirus spreads through care homes 

Seniors in the Ottawa area say they're scared as they watch the coronavirus spread in retirement and long-term care homes across the province.

"It's flying far and wide right now," said Inez Pratt Adams, 96, who lives at The Court at Barrhaven, a retirement home in the city's south end. "It's very, very serious."

Pratt Adams has been confined to her room for most of the past two weeks, as her retirement home has cancelled group dining and restricted the movement of residents within the facility.

Staff now bring meals to residents in their rooms while wearing gloves and masks to prevent the spread of germs.

Pratt Adams said news reports about the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and the mounting death toll have her feeling anxious.

"It's depressing," she said. "It just seems to be that they can hardly get ahead of it, and they don't know how long it's going to last or what's going to happen."

5 care homes with cases in Ottawa

There are currently confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff linked to over 40 retirement and long-term care homes in Ontario, according to a CBC News tally of data from local public health units.

Ottawa public health officials say there are cases at three retirement homes in the city, as well as one long-term care home and one group home.

There are also confirmed cases at facilities in Kingston, Pembroke, Perth, Carleton Place, Almonte, Belleville and Picton.

Watch: Premier Doug Ford pledges more protections for long-term care homes

Premier Doug Ford announced new funding Monday to increase COVID-19 screening and sanitation measures at the province’s long-term care homes. 0:51

Reinhold Bender lives at The Bradley Gracious Retirement Living home in Kanata.

The 86-year-old's wife has diabetes, putting her at high risk of serious complications if she contracts COVID-19.

"My wife is not that healthy. [Neither] are many other people in here, they're not that healthy either," said Bender.

Bender said he's afraid that staff coming in from outside, including health-care workers or chefs, could unknowingly bring the virus with them.

"If somebody gets the virus and comes in here, who knows what will happen?" he asked.

'Dreadful situation'

The province has taken steps to protect the health and safety of seniors living in such facilities and continues to respond as the situation evolves, the ministry of health said in a statement.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, has recommended homes limit access to non-essential visitors, screen staff or health-care workers who enter, and standardize plans for controlling infections and outbreaks.

Ontario is also investing $20 million over two years to protect seniors in retirement homes through increased infection control.

Pratt Adams said staff at her facility are doing everything they can to prevent an outbreak.

"I don't think there's anything much they can do except probably what's being done," she said.

"I just pray that they'll find a way out of this dreadful situation."

*CBC News has gathered death and hospitalization rates in Ontario directly from public health units across the province. The numbers reported by the Ontario government will sometimes appear lower due to a lag in the provincial reporting system.