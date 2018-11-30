Seniors need housing options, alliance says

Seniors living in Ottawa need more housing options than retirement homes and long-term care facilities, attendees at a forum heard Friday.

According to the Ottawa Seniors' Housing Alliance, which organized the event at Ottawa City Hall, even seniors earning a moderate fixed income of $40,000 to $70,000 are finding it difficult to locate a suitable place to live, especially after a spouse dies or they decide to downsize.

Seniors are looking for rentals, co-ops, condos, co-housing or home shares with an emphasis on community and social activities, the alliance says — but they're having a tough time finding such housing.

Retired teacher Diane Mount, who cares for elderly relatives, attended the forum.

Diane Mount was among the attendees at a forum on seniors' housing at Ottawa City Hall on Thursday. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

'So many gaps'

"Amongst my family and friends I just see so many gaps, especially with information, and there are so many people wanting to maintain as much independence as possible and not knowing how to do that," Mount said.

Organizer Donna Deknatel, who works with a community health care non-profit, noted seniors are the fastest-growing population segment in Ottawa, and the majority falls within that moderate income group.

"We feel this segment of the population ... the housing concerns have not been addressed," Deknatel said.

About 200 people attended Thursday's forum at Ottawa City Hall. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

As baby boomers continue to age and retire, many haven't put much thought into where to live next, or how to pay for it, Deknatel said. She said retirement home living can cost between $5,000 and $7,000 a month, a cost many seniors just can't afford.

Advocate Carol Burrows, 83, said seniors have a responsibility to plan for their future.

"We don't want to be sitting in a large house and saying, 'I'm just going to be taken out feet first.' You hear it all the time. It's not good enough."