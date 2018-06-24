Senators sign Chris Wideman to 1-year extension

The Ottawa Senators have agreed to a one-year contract extension with defenceman Chris Wideman.

The team announced Sunday that the contract will be worth $1 million for the 2018-2019 season.

"We're happy to have Chris back for next season," said Pierre Dorion, the team's general manager.

"We felt that last year he was on the road to becoming an active and able defender with the puck and that could truly support our style of play."

Injury mid-season

The 28-year-old defenceman had three goals and five assists in 16 games during the 2017-2018 season

He suffered a torn hamstring muscle during a game on Nov. 16 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and required surgery, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

During his 156-game career, he has scored 14 goals and 24 assists.

Wideman was first drafted by the Senators in 2009