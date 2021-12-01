Sens forward Josh Norris reacts to school shooting in his hometown

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris spoke out Wednesday about the previous day's deadly school shooting in his hometown of Oxford, Mich.

Norris, wearing a shirt with a patch that included "Oxford" and the number 42, was visibly shaken as he spoke with the media ahead of his team's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Norris is from Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48 kilometres north of Detroit. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed multiple students and injured many others.

"You never really think something like that is going to happen in your hometown," Norris said. "I want to send all my love ... [to] my hometown."

Norris had to stop speaking for a moment as he fought off tears.

"It's hard. What some of those kids went through. The parents of those kids. It's really difficult," he said. "I'm proud to be from [Oxford] and it's such an unfortunate situation."

People attend a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., on Tuesday after authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk spoke later about the shooting and how it has affected his teammate and friend.

"I was actually with him when he found out," said Tkachuk, who, like Norris, attended the University of Michigan.

"We've driven by that high school before so we're definitely thinking about the people involved and all the people that have been affected," he said. "It's an important time to be there for Josh."