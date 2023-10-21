Senators fall 5-2 to Red Wings on home ice

Joe Veleno scored twice while Dylan Larkin added a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The game marked the return of Alex DeBrincat, who was dealt to Detroit earlier this summer. And the Canadian Tire Centre gathering of 18,834 made DeBrincat know he was persona non grata.

Shayne Gostisbehere and David Perron also scored for Detroit (4-1-0), which is on a four-game win streak. Ville Husso was solid in goal, stopping 36 shots.

Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig scored for Ottawa (3-2-0), which had its three-game win streak snapped. Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves.

Sens forward Brady Tkachuk tumbles to the ice along with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during first-period action. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Detroit scored twice early in the third period to cement the win.

The Red Wings registered their third power-play goal just 28 seconds in when Larkin scored. Then Veleno recorded his second of the game on a great pass from Daniel Sprong.