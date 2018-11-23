Senators owner Eugene Melnyk sues partners over 'failed' arena venture

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is suing his partners in the LeBreton Flats redevelopment plan over what he's calling a "failed joint venture."

News of the lawsuit comes one day after the National Capital Commission told the two sides to get their act together, or it would look for other options to develop the federally owned land just west of Ottawa's downtown.

Capital Sports Management Inc. (CSMI), which is wholly owned by Melnyk, is suing for $700-million.

CSMI's statement of claim names Trinity Development Group Inc., its founder and executive chair, John Ruddy, as well as project manager Graham Bird and his company, Graham Bird Associates.

Melnyk and Ruddy's companies joined in 2014 to bid on the high-profile project to redevelop the 21-hectare property.

They promised a new arena for the Ottawa Senators, as well as a mix of high-rise housing, retail, commercial and hotels.

CSMI said the lawsuit alleges the partnership failed because of breaches related to conflict of interest.

The claim has not been tested in court.

More to come...