Senators executive out after single season

After only one full season, the chief operating officer of the Ottawa Senators is leaving the struggling team.

Nicolas Ruszkowski is pursuing "other opportunities," the organization wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Ruszkowski was hired by the Senators just last summer, and becomes the latest executive to serve a short stint with the team.

Last year, president and CEO Tom Anselmi left the team after only 13 months on the job. Owner Eugene Melnyk took over Anselmi's role as president of the team, a position they have yet to fill.

The Senators commended Ruszkowski for his leadership and hinted at more staffing changes to come.

Organizational upheaval

The team, which finished dead last in the NHL this season, also saw its share of change on the ice, with players like Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone, Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel all traded.

Ruszkowski had defended the team's rebuild at the start of the season, claiming a poll suggested most fans backed the plan.

Ruszkowski will be staying in an advisory role through the summer "to ensure a smooth transition," the team said.