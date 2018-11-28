Senators asked city to pay for arena, mayor claims

The Ottawa Senators originally asked the city to pay to build a new downtown arena on LeBreton Flats, Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday.

The revelation came during Watson's first public comments since Senators owners Eugene Melnyk filed a $700-million lawsuit against his partners in the redevelopment venture. The suit also claims Watson's office threatened Melnyk's company with reprisal if it pulled out of the deal during the recent municipal election campaign.

"Their original opening discussion with our staff is that they wanted the city to build the arena, and I said that we're not in the business of building arenas," Watson told reporters after the final council meeting of the term. "We're not going to use tax dollars to pay for it."

Watson said the Senators organization approached the city soon after the National Capital Commission awarded the LeBreton redevelopment bid to the hockey franchise and its partners in 2016. According to the mayor, the Senators were looking to the city to create a municipal services corporation that would own the NHL rink.

A rendering of the RendezVous LeBreton plan for a new downtown arena. (Image supplied by RendezVous LeBreton Group)

Lawsuit came as surprise

Watson would not comment on any details included in the lawsuit filed last Friday by Melnyk's company against Trinity Development Group Inc., Trinity's founder and executive chair, John Ruddy, project manager Graham Bird and his company.

However, Watson said he was surprised that the Senators lawsuit was filed the day after the NCC board decided to try to salvage the partnership by January.

"You don't prepare a document of that nature overnight, so obviously they were putting some thoughts into what their actions were going to be," Watson said.

Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna, the MP for Ottawa Centre, said she wants to make sure that the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats is done right. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Mayor, ministers want to move ahead

Earlier during the council meeting, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez said the federal government is fully behind redeveloping LeBreton Flats, but will leave the process to the NCC for now.

"I know how important it is for the NCC and how important it is for us, not only for me, for the government, for the prime minister, for all of us," said Rodriguez. "There are options. I know they're looking at different options, but we're committed to moving forward with this project."

Canadian Heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez said he'll leave the LeBreton Flats file with the NCC. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

The NCC has said it's no longer possible to move to the second-place finisher from the 2016 competition.

It's options include finding some way to move forward with some of the Rendezvous LeBreton partners, or launching an entirely new bidding process. The board of the NCC will make a decision when it meets in late January.



Watson also said he's "committed" to seeing the revitalization of LeBreton Flats, but said he would "rather us do it right than fast."

Those sentiments were echoed by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

"We need to get this right," said McKenna, the MP for Ottawa Centre.

"This is ... an incredible piece of land in downtown Ottawa. We need to be looking at how we move forward in a positive way, but ensure we get it right for the next 100 years."