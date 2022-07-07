Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago in exchange for the Senators' first-round pick (seventh-overall) and second-round pick at the 2022 NHL draft as well as a third-round selection in 2024.

DeBrincat led Chicago in 2021-22 with 41 goals in 82 games, ranked second in team scoring with 78 points, and was named to the Central Division's all-star team.

"Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional firepower to our forward group," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion stated in a media release.

He described DeBrincat as a "dynamic forward" and a "scoring threat," adding Senators supporters are going to enjoy watching him play.

"He maintains great vision, has exceptional skill and a quality shot which helps him score from virtually any part of the ice."

Fans cheered the news on social media, calling the trade a steal and celebrating the added scoring power.

DeBrincat, a 24-year-old from Farmington Hills, Mich., was selected by Chicago in the second round (39th overall) at the 2016 NHL draft.

He has posted 307 points (160 goals, 147 assists) and 67 penalty minutes over 360 career games with Chicago.

DeBrincat is set to become a restricted free agent after the season.