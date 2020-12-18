Bars get liquor licences back after COVID-19 inspection altercation

Two Ottawa sports bars can serve alcohol again after their licences were suspended earlier this month following of a confrontation over a COVID-19 inspection, according to Ontario's alcohol regulator.

The Senate Tavern's two locations on Bank and Clarence streets had their licences suspended for "reasons of public interest and safety," the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a news release Dec. 5.

According to the AGCO, an Ottawa police officer was allegedly assaulted by the owner while carrying out an inspection under the Reopening Ontario Act at the Clarence Street location on Nov. 29.

Steve Ryan was charged with assaulting a police officer, possessing illegal narcotics and obstructing an inspection under that act.

In a statement at the time, Ryan said he was assaulted by the officer as he tried to clear out the tavern in accordance with the provincial curfew.

The AGCO said Thursday both restaurants can reopen, but Ryan must stay away and can't be involved in their day-to-day business.

The AGCO's registrar has also issued a notice to revoke the two establishments' liquor licenses for breaking the Liquor Licence Act, which requires license holders "act and carry on business in accordance with the law and with honesty and integrity."

That hearing is expected in the new year.