Two Ottawa bars have had their liquor licences suspended after one of the owners allegedly assaulted a police officer during a COVID-19 inspection, according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The licences for the Senate Tavern's two locations on Bank Street and Clarence Street have been suspended immediately for "reasons of public interest and safety," the AGCO said in a press release on Saturday.

The commission said an Ottawa Police Service officer arrived at the Clarence Street bar on Nov. 19 to carry out an inspection under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The officer saw a large group entering the bar and tried to follow them inside. It was at this point, according to the news release, that the officer was assaulted by the bar owner.

The owner was charged with assaulting a police officer and possessing illegal narcotics, the ACGO said, as well as obstructing an inspection under the act.

The AGCO said its registrar has also issued a notice to revoke the two establishments' liquor licenses for breaking the Liquor Licence Act, which requires license holders "act and carry on business in accordance with the law and with honesty and integrity."

Establishments served with such notices have the right to appeal them, the AGCO said.

Assault went other way: general manager

Radio-Canada attempted to reach the Senate Tavern's owners Saturday but did not get a response.

In a statement posted to the establishment's website, general manager Steve Ryan said he was at the Clarence Street bar that night, helping clear it out to observe the province's 10 p.m. curfew, when an officer showed up.

"When I went to speak with him, he aggressively pushed past me. And when I protested, he assaulted me," Ryan wrote.

"I take the restrictions around COVID-19 very seriously. My business partners and I have gone to great lengths to create and maintain a safe environment for our staff and customers. And we have always honoured the city's pandemic-related restrictions."

Ryan wrote he was "saddened and frustrated" by the incident and "[looked] forward to the opportunity to address these charges against me and my business in court."