Selling your vehicle? Watch out for this scam growing in popularity

An Ottawa woman is warning people who are selling their vehicle to be wary of scammers who try to lure sellers into purchasing vehicle history reports through fraudulent websites in order to obtain their credit card information.

Ellen Thompson says she was encouraged by the large number of responses to an ad she posted on AutoTrader to sell her son's 2011 Honda CR-Z.

"The first day I was inundated with interested people and I thought 'Oh, this is crazy,'" says Thompson. "I couldn't even keep up to the interest."

Thompson had already paid for a vehicle history report for the pending sale, but she estimates nine out of every 10 text messages she received from potential buyers led to the same request for a vehicle history report from a different company.

Ellen Thompson says the websites she was directed to looked professional and legitimate, but they were just seeking to obtain her credit card information. (Giacomo Panico/CBC )

She said the potential buyers try to establish a relationship through text messages and appear eager to buy the car, and eventually ask her to provide the car's vehicle history report.

Asking for a vehicle history report is a common request as it contains information about the car's ownership, collision history and major repairs. In Canada, U.S-based company Carfax is often cited as the most common provider of such reports.

In Thompson's case, however, those seemingly kind and excited buyers suddenly changed their tone when it came to asking for a vehicle history report.

"They would say, 'That's not detailed enough. Carfax isn't the one I depend on, can you please go to this website and purchase the one that I trust?'" said Thompson.

The message would include links to websites offering vehicle history reports for less than what Carfax charges, and each one immediately sought credit card information.

"That's when I realized this has got to be a scam," she said.

Text messages sent to Thompson in response to her ad start off innocently enough, until the buyer asks her to visit a site to order a vehicle history report. (Ellen Thompson)

Risk of identity fraud

Thompson warns that the potential buyers became "very pushy" in trying to convince her to order the reports from the sites they provided, essentially asking her why she would risk putting a stop to a quick sale for her asking price.

The websites may appear slick and promise a good deal for a vehicle history report, but they were very likely fraudulent, according to Jeff Horncastle, the acting client and communications officer for the RCMP's Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

"These websites are very convincing so it's important to do your research," said Horncastle. "If you're providing your credit card information and some personal information, this puts you at risk for identity fraud."

A quick search of a company on Google may not suffice, he cautions, since fraudsters often use the tactic of search engine optimization to ensure their sites flood the list of results yielded by a search engine.

This could mislead people seeking to verify the authenticity of a site, said Horncastle.

He said, while not new, the vehicle history report scam has been growing as part of a wider increase in the number of reported vendor fraud schemes in Canada.

On its website, AutoTrader has published information specifically addressing this scam and it encourages users seeking a vehicle history report to make use of its partnership with Carfax.