Feeling ill? Self-isolate, health officials urge as COVID hits unprecedented level

With rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, health officials in Ottawa say people need to follow provincial guidelines that say anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or has any symptoms, must self-isolate for 10 days — along with anyone in their household — regardless of their vaccination status.

Ottawa set a record high daily case count Wednesday, recording 387 cases, though contact tracing isn't complete, so that number could still rise.

The reason behind the guidelines, newly announced by the province, is Omicron.

"Previously vaccinated people could be considered sufficiently protected, they're not going to pick up the virus and pass it on as easily," Dr. Vera Etches, the city's medical officer of health, said Wednesday afternoon.

"With Omicron, we are seeing transmission to household members that are vaccinated."

Etches said the level of COVID in the community is likely higher than it's ever been, because of Omicron, and anyone who has symptoms should assume they have the variant of the disease.

Strain on system

While hospitalizations remain low, Etches said the rate of spread of the virus and the number of people seeking PCR tests is putting strain on the health care system. She also warned the people most at risk of being hospitalized may not have contracted the illness yet, or are only in the early stages with less severe symptoms.

"It is the actions we take today and tomorrow and into the future that matter," she said. "We know how to do this. We've been doing it well for the last many months and thanks to your actions, I know we can continue."

She urged anyone who has any possible COVID symptoms — from a runny nose or cough to fatigue or sore muscles — to stay home for 10 days.

If anyone else in their household tests positive or shows symptoms later on, that 10-day period would reset.

"It is the most protective approach, if you have one of these symptoms that is when we would say that it could be Omicron and we are asking people to stay home and isolate."

Assessment centres also don't have the capacity to let everyone access a PCR test, which Etches said comes down to not having enough staff to administer the tests, enter the data into the system and work to vaccinate eligible people across the city, Etches said.