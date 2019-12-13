Protest signs, outside food banned as city boosts council security

Want to take in an Ottawa city council meeting in the new year? You'll have to go through security first.

Gates will soon be installed at the two entrances to the foyer outside Andrew S. Haydon Hall, with security personnel on-hand to sift through the personal belongings of would-be attendees, the city said in a news release Friday.

The list of banned items runs the gamut from outside food and drink to knives, box cutters, firearms and other devices that could cause harm.

Signs and banners will also be prohibited, the city said, as will noisemakers, megaphones and air horns.

The installation of the gates will begin Tuesday, the city said, and should be in place by January.

Security measures vary across Canada: audit

Enhancing security for "high profile council meetings" was among the recommendations put forward in a corporate security audit issued in April 2019 by Ken Hughes, the city's auditor general.

Hughes's audit said concerns had been raised about council meeting security "because of the close proximity of the public."

The audit noted that among the Canadian municipalities it reached out for context, there were three — Vancouver, Hamilton, and Mississauga, Ont. — that did not screen members of the public before council meetings.

Other cities including Toronto and Winnipeg carry out bag checks, the audit said, while Calgary and Edmonton both checked bags and required attendees to file through metal detectors.

As for Ottawa's new security measures, they will apply to council meetings, committee and transit commission meetings held within council chambers, and "other special events, if required," the city said.

It should take one minute to get through the new security screening, the city said. There will be a separate lineup for people with accessibility requirements.