Man alleges he was assaulted by security guard at Kevin Hart show

An Ottawa man has filed a police report after he says he was assaulted by a Commissionaires Ottawa security guard at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Nathan Bhateley and his girlfriend, Samantha Molloy, were attending Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour on Friday night when two security guards approached the pair, accused them of using their phones, and told them they had to leave the venue.

The show prohibits phones, video and photographs, and the policy is printed on tickets.

But Bhateley said the only time he and Molloy used their phones was when they used their flashlights to find their seats, and that the two guards only approached them 20 minutes later.

He and Molloy followed the guards out of the arena to try to explain there had been a mistake, he said.

It was heartbreaking ... there was nothing I could do. - Samantha Molloy

"[One of them] said, 'It doesn't matter. You were on your phones, you're out of here,' and I said, 'No, you are mistaken,' and at that point I had my back to him and he shoved me up against a brick wall and tried to put me in an [armlock]," Bhateley said.

"I couldn't believe what was happening."

Bhateley said he didn't think security guards could use that level of force, and that he touched the guard while trying to free his arm.

It was then, he said, that the guard put him in a headlock and Bhateley asked Molloy to start recording the incident on video.

But Molloy said that when she took out her phone, the second officer, a woman, smacked the phone out of her hand and told her she'd be charged if she tried to record.

"It was heartbreaking. I was bawling the entire time. It was really sad to see. My boyfriend was being assaulted in front of me and there was nothing I could do," Molloy said.

The tickets include a policy that attendees are not allowed to take photos or video or use their phones. (CBC)

Security company investigating

Bhateley said he asked to speak with a supervisor, and that while he and his girlfriend were being escorted down a hall the guard tried to grab his arm again. When he pulled away he was put in another headlock, he said.

He and Molloy left, and once they were outside they noticed Bhateley's left arm was bleeding. He later found two bruises, one on each arm.

He filed a report with Ottawa police on Saturday, submitted a statement Monday morning, and has contacted the security company several times.

He's upset he missed a comedian he really wanted to see but ultimately, he said he wants answers as to why the security guards handled him and his girlfriend the way they did.

Commissionaires Ottawa said it's looking into what happened.

"Commissionaires are investigating the incident involving our one security officer and the complainant(s) who were attending the Kevin Hart event In Ottawa on Friday," the company wrote in a statement to CBC News.

Bhateley said he has filed a report with Ottawa police. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Molloy, meanwhile, said she never wants to return to the Canadian Tire Centre, calling the experience awful.

"I don't want to go back there ... knowing that that's the guards that they hire and they're allowed to treat you like that," she said.