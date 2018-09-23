2nd woman charged in hotel homicide case

A second woman has been arrested and charged in the death of Mohamad Mana, who was found dead in a hotel room in the south end of Ottawa last weekend.

The 30-year-old victim's body was found in a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road near Bank Street around 11 p.m on Sept. 15.

On Sunday police announced Tamara Bahlawan has been charged with first degree murder.

Police had already charged 32-year-old Crystal Bastien with first degree murder after she turned herself in to police last week following a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

Bastien is set to appear in court for a second time on Oct. 4.

Report mistakenly released

A confidential report on the incident, containing the names of witnesses and detailed descriptions of the crime scene, was mistakenly released to nearly 200 email recipients last week.

Ottawa police have launched an internal investigation into how the mistake was made.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario is also investigating.

People who received the report were asked to either destroy or delete it.