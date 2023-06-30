1 dead in second Carlington shooting this week

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Carlington neighbourhood Thursday night.

Police said in a tweet that they were called to the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics confirmed the man had critical, life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. They did not confirm his age, except to say that he was an adult.

Police said the man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The police tweet said no one is in custody and the homicide unit is investigating the case.

This is the second shooting in Carlington this week. On Wednesday, a 47-year-old man was shot and killed on nearby Raven Avenue.

Roger Derochie, who lives near the site of the Caldwell Avenue shooting, said he heard a loud sound before police and paramedics arrived, and was shocked to learn about the shooting.

"We heard the shot. At one point we thought it was a firework, and then next minute ... all the emergency crews and ambulances were showing up at the scene, and that's when we found out that someone was shot," he said.